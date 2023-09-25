NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Food Ordering Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Food Ordering Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

McDonald's (United States), KFC (United States), Subway (United States), Pizza Hut (United States), Starbucks Corporation (United States), Burger King (United States), Domino's Pizza, Inc. (United States), Dunkin Donuts (United States), Foodler Inc. (United States), Grubhub Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Online Food Ordering:

Online food ordering include the process of food delivery or takeout from a food cooperative or a local restaurant through a web page or app. Many service providers allow customers to keep their accounts so as to make frequent ordering convenient. Nowadays, technology is playing a key role in food delivery. Customer can search for a favorite restaurant, type of cuisine, also choose from available items, and select delivery or pick-up. Service providers offer several payment options such as credit card, debit card, Paypal or cash. Product/Service types includes restaurant-controlled, independent, mobile apps, and other. Convenience which these online food ordering platforms offer in food ordering, availability of variety of food at one virtual marketplace as well as option to pay online are the factors which boost the global online food ordering market growth over the coming years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Restaurant-controlled, Independent, Mobile Apps, Other), Application (B2B, B2C), Payment method (Online Payment, Cash On Delivery (COD))



Opportunities:

Advancement of technology with reliable delivery services



Market Trends:

Increasing mobile usage for online food ordering



Challenges:

Integrated model is to streamline the delivery operations and assign delivery of every order as per the availability of fleet with the restaurant



Market Drivers:

Growing hectic work schedule

Growing e-commerce industry

Convenience and Easy Accessibility



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



