Online Fragrance Boutique Announces Mother's Day Special

Richmond, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Old World Fragrances, LLC, an online fragrance boutique offering imported fragrances from around the world, announces a special collection of select fragrances paired with lovely earrings for Mother’s Day only.



These special collections are offered at 25% off suggested retail price. There are limited quantities available and the company expects these collections to sell out quickly. This year we are offering our elegant Frond eau de Parfum paired with lovely elegant earrings from Carbonneau. Additionally, we are offering our Pacific Perfumes paired with a variety of Swarovski crystal earrings.



Frond is made at a small perfumery in the Burren region of Ireland and it was the first product selected by Old World Fragrances. The Burren Perfumery developed Frond to be “A sophisticated, feminine perfume possessing warmth, sensuality and an underlying complexity.” For the Mother’s Day collection, crystal earrings as elegant and sophisticated as Frond’s scent were selected to compliment its unique fragrance.



Earthier earring designs were selected to pair with the Pacific Perfumes fragrance line. Pacific Perfumes are certified Organic solid perfumes in a lovely wooden container. Old World Fragrances selected Pacific Perfumes not only for their lovely floral scents portraying the essence of the South Pacific, but also for the commitment to developing natural products and protecting the environment.



This year give mom a fragrance as unique as she is; give her a gift from Old World Fragrances, LLC, “Your Destination for Unique Fragrances from Around the World.”