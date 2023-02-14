Online Freight Platform Market is Booming Worldwide

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The latest independent research document on Online Freight Platform examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Online Freight Platform study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Online Freight Platform market report advocates analysis of Freightos (China), Freightview (United States), Magaya Corporation (United States), Kuebix (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), FreightCrate Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Boxnbiz (India), GoRamp (Lithuania), Logitude World (Luxembourg).



Definition:

Online freight platform are software systems to connect shippers with third-party carriers through a secure marketplace. Different digital freight brokerage, digital freight marketplace relies heavily on smartphone technology. In online freight platform shippers create orders with all necessary data about delivery and cargo, carriers receive the list of optimal orders for transportation, the digital touchpoint for shippers and carriers to seamlessly access the marketplace, and an aggregator that analyses shipments data and automatically matches them to a carrier for optimal delivery.



Market Trends:

Need for Improving Data Security and Fraud Protection

Growing Digitalization over the Globe



Market Drivers:

Increasing Applications of Online Freight Platform Expand the Overall Supply Line and Increase the Efficiency of Last-Mile Delivery



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Online Freight Platform from Business Sector



On 16th December 2021, Freightos and Barchart have announced the partnership. In this partnership, Freightos will join Barchart's Commodity Pricing Network (CPN). The partnership is owing to improving the workflow of logistics teams around the world.



The Global Online Freight Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Platform (IOS, Windows, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based, Others), Features (Accelerating Batching Through AI, Allowing for Additional Communication Methods, Ensuring Fairness and Transparency at all Stages, Enabling a Reward System for Loyal Carriers, Others), Offerings (Real-Time Communication, GPS Tracking, Secure Payments, Document Capture, Others), Verticals (Business, Restaurants, Others)



Global Online Freight Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In 2020, Freightos has launched 'freight-as-a-service' for online shippers. The service is available on Alibaba.com, Tradeling.com, and other eCommerce sites as a service that helps online buyers to choose and pay for freight services without leaving the website.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



