Online Freight Platform Market Next Big Thing: Freightos, Freightview, Magaya Corporation, Kuebix

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Freightos (China), Freightview (United States), Magaya Corporation (United States), Kuebix (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), FreightCrate Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Boxnbiz (India), GoRamp (Lithuania), Logitude World (Luxembourg)



Market Overview of Online Freight Platform

Online freight platform are software systems to connect shippers with third-party carriers through a secure marketplace. Different digital freight brokerage, digital freight marketplace relies heavily on smartphone technology. In online freight platform shippers create orders with all necessary data about delivery and cargo, carriers receive the list of optimal orders for transportation, the digital touchpoint for shippers and carriers to seamlessly access the marketplace, and an aggregator that analyses shipments data and automatically matches them to a carrier for optimal delivery.



Market Trends

- Need for Improving Data Security and Fraud Protection

- Growing Digitalization over the Globe



Drivers

- Increasing Applications of Online Freight Platform Expand the Overall Supply Line and Increase the Efficiency of Last-Mile Delivery



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Online Freight Platform from Business Sector



The Online Freight Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Platform (IOS, Windows, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based, Others), Features (Accelerating Batching Through AI, Allowing for Additional Communication Methods, Ensuring Fairness and Transparency at all Stages, Enabling a Reward System for Loyal Carriers, Others), Offerings (Real-Time Communication, GPS Tracking, Secure Payments, Document Capture, Others), Verticals (Business, Restaurants, Others)



Regions Covered in the Global Online Freight Platform Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



