Online Fundraising Platform Offers Tips on Fundraising Throughout the Summer

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The summer months aren't known for their fundraising potential, as many families spend their summers vacationing and visiting families. However, online auction platform, ShopBidGive, believes that PTO officials and non-profit organizations can still host fun, summer-themed fundraisers.



Ready to host a summer-themed fundraiser? Read these fundraising ideas to get started:



Hold a Barbeque - A barbeque fundraiser is a great way to get the community, friends and family together. This type of event can be held in a park or a backyard, as long as the space is big enough to comfortably fit all the guests. Talk to local butchers and grocers or even a farm about donating different meats, side dishes and drinks in exchange for advertising them as a sponsor of the event. Hold games and raffles throughout the event, making it more interactive for friends and family.



Water Balloon Fight - A water balloon fight is a fun, kid-friendly fundraiser to hold during the summer. Designate a park, field or open space as your “Splash Zone”, then spread the word that the largest water balloon fight in community history is about to go down. Organizations can raise money by charging per filled water balloon or making the event a team sport and having teams pay a registration fee. A concession stand could also be set up to raise extra donations.



Car Wash - Car washes are a fan-favorite when it comes to fundraising, as they are relatively easy to set up and require a handful of volunteers. Just pick a busy intersection that has a water source and the fundraiser is ready to go. Organizations can choose to have pre-set car wash prices or allow people to pay what they can when they come through.



Don’t forget to use social media channels to create buzz and awareness for summer fundraisers. Or add an online auction to run in conjunction with your live event to maximize your organizations efforts. Making the most of any summer event will ensure that your summer fundraising continues.



