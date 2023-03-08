NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- A new research study on Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market is added by AMA Research in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Online Fundraising Platforms products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Online Fundraising Platforms market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Donorbox (United States), Gofundme (United States), OneCause (United States), Handbid (United States) , Fundly (United States) , Soapbox Engage (United States) , Mightycause (United States) , Ketto Online Ventures Pvt Ltd (India), milaap.org (India), Classy (United States) , Give Lively (United States) , ConnectionPoint Systems Inc (Canada), Others.



Online Fundraising Platforms are a way for non-profit organizations to raise money via the internet. Online fundraising involves an online donation page and can include mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, and many more. Online Fundraising Platforms allow donors to give quickly, easily, and securely. The main aim of this organization is help to collect donations from across the country and around the world.



by Application (Medical, Education, Cancer, Others), Subscription (Premium, Pro, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium, Large), Method (Direct Mail, Events, Online Donations, Door-to-Door Solicitation, Phone Solicitations, Others)



Market Trends:

An increase in recurring monthly donations last year is one of the fundraising trends that is continuing into late 2018 and 2019. The main aim of Monthly donors is also more likely to give larger amounts over time because monthly payments make it more man



Opportunities:

Rising demand for the internet penetration is creating another for the transparent transactions as well as more customer engagement



Market Drivers:

Due to its relatively short existence, peer-to-peer funding is surrounded by less strict legislation and regulations. This results in a means of financing with a relatively low entry threshold and a flexible character. Hence these are the few factors that



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On January 2022 GoFundMe acquire Classy. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand its portfolio and also tap the market which is dominating in the upcoming future

On October 2021 Give Penny has announces new branding and fundraising platform. The aim of launching a new platform is to increase customer engagement.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



