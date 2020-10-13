Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Global Online Fundraising Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Online Fundraising Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Qgiv, Inc. (United States), Salsa Labs, Inc (United States), Double the Donation (United States), CiviCRM LLC (United States), Fundly (United States), Wefunder (United States), Kickstarter, PBC (United States), Aplos Software, LLC. (United States), Neon One, LLC (United States), Donor Perfect (United States), Allegiance Fundraising Group, LLC (United States) and GoFundMe (United States)

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Online Fundraising Software Market various segments and emerging territory.

The online fundraising software automates the process of managing the donor and pledging information regarding the fundraising campaigns present online. The software is widely used by the on profit organization present worldwide for online crowdfunding as it makes it easy to reach people in a shorter time and manages all the funding process. The main intention of using the software is attracting and retaining the donor to ensure the loyalty for continuous funding for the nonprofit activities. The online fundraising activities are carried out through various social media platforms as there is wide reach.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Online Fundraising Software Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Online Fundraising Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Global Online Fundraising Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Online Fundraising Software is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Individuals, Nonprofit Organizations), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), Features (Auction Management, Campaign Management, Contribution Tracking, Donor Discovery, Membership Management, Pledge Management, Volunteer Management, Others)

Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Online Fundraising Software through Online Crowdfunding as More Number of People are Present in Digital Platform

Market Drivers

- Need for the Automation in Fundraising Activities

Opportunities

- Awareness Programs Regarding the Fundraising Benefits

Restraints

- Major Problems with Online Fundraising Software might be the Security Threats

Challenges

- Number of Online Fundraising Software in the Market with the Fraudulent Intention

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Online Fundraising Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Online Fundraising Software Market

The report highlights Global Online Fundraising Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Online Fundraising Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

