The online fundraising software automates the process of managing the donor and pledging information regarding the fundraising campaigns present online. The software is widely used by the on profit organization present worldwide for online crowdfunding as it makes it easy to reach people in a shorter time and manages all the funding process. The main intention of using the software is attracting and retaining the donor to ensure the loyalty for continuous funding for the nonprofit activities. The online fundraising activities are carried out through various social media platforms as there is wide reach.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Fundraising Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Increasing Use of Online Fundraising Software through Online Crowdfunding as More Number of People are Present in Digital Platform

Integration of Online Fundraising Software with the Social Media Platform for Better Reach



Need for the Automation in Fundraising Activities

Growing Demand for the Fast Fundraising Process and Reach for Any Urgent Need and Requirement in the non Profit Activities



Number of Online Fundraising Software in the Market with the Fraudulent Intention



Awareness Programs Regarding the Fundraising Benefits

Growing Number of Non-Profit Organisation Worldwide



by Application (Individuals, Nonprofit Organizations), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), Features (Auction Management, Campaign Management, Contribution Tracking, Donor Discovery, Membership Management, Pledge Management, Volunteer Management, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Fundraising Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Fundraising Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Fundraising Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Fundraising Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Fundraising Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



