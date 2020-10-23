Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Online Gambling Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Order a Copy of This Report (USD $950) at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/04282009482?mode=su?source=Releasewire&Mode=12



The 93 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Online Gambling Market: Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc., Net Entertainment, Paddy Power Betfair Plc and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Kindred expands US footprint with launch of Unibet in Indiana



Thu, 30 Jul, 2020: Kindred Group continues its US expansion by entering the third state after the successful launches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As of today, Unibet will offer customers in Indiana a first-class sportsbook experience online.



Today, Kindred Group announces its expansion into the Indiana market with the launch of its sports betting brand Unibet. Through a multi-state agreement with Caesars Entertainment, Kindred gains access to sports betting fans in Indiana. This is Kindred's third state in the US, after successfully launching an online casino and sportsbook in New Jersey and in Pennsylvania.



Netent Leading the way in Mobile casino Gaming



September 30, 2019: What makes NetEnt on top of mobile casino gaming is its ability to marry technological innovations and quality casino games together. Just take, for example, the NetEnt touch, a collective term for the wide range of casino games specially developed for mobile use. This means anyone can enjoy casino games with their tablet or smartphones. These games can run on different mobile operating systems particularly iOS, Android and Windows. There's no need to worry whether the NetEnt Touch games are lesser versions of their desktop versions. The firm's mobile games are the same as the ones played in desktops and laptops. The only difference is that the buttons on the screens and the menu have been adjusted for the ease of mobile gaming. The attributes such as top-notch graphics, bonuses, and mechanics, to name a few are the same.



Any veteran of online gambling will say that NetEnt is a preferred game provider of the majority of online casinos. This is all thanks to the wide range of casino games including mobile versions thatNetEnt has in its basket. As with all major casino games providers, the online slots have the greatest number in NetEnt's game menu. What's great about its online slots is that players have a choice in terms of variance. NetEnt, after all, provides high variance in some games like Dead or Alive and low variance slots such as Butterfly Staxx.



Betsson AB interim report July - September 2020



2020-10-23: Betsson presented another strong result in the third quarter. The last two quarters have been defined by extraordinary challenges for everyone. Despite this, Betsson has both expanded into new markets and developed new products and features. The positive development is partly attributable to the increased demand for digital entertainment through the pandemic. The online gambling industry has more clearly than ever demonstrated its resilience to market fluctuations during the pandemic when compared to many other sectors. Betsson has a unique position in being more resilient than the sector average due to the Company's diversified product and brand portfolio, global footprint and strong finances.



Group revenue was SEK 1,676.7 (1,275.2) million, an increase of 31% with an organic increase of 27%. Casino revenue increased by 39%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 12% and the sportsbook margin was 7.0% (7.8%). Operating income (EBIT) was SEK 329.1 (212.5) million, an increase of 55%, the EBIT margin was 19.6% (16.7%). Operating cash flow was 494.6 (307.0) million, an increase of 61%. Betsson acquired 70% of the Colombian operator Colbet including licence in Colombia. Active customers increased by 46% to 920,045 (632,162). In July, SEK 393.6 million was distributed to shareholders in the form of a redemption program. The daily average revenue in the fourth quarter 2020 until 18 October was 45% (46% organic) higher than the average daily revenue of the full fourth quarter 2019.



Executive Summary:



Online gambling is the betting/staking of something of value, generally money on the outcome of a game using the internet. With the advent of high-speed internet, online gambling is gaining popularity among the population. The online gambling market is comprised of a number of different types of games, each with its own business model and technology. It consists of online casino, sports betting, online poker, online bingo, lotteries and other skill games. The two main forms of online gambling are: Online Wagering and Online Gaming.



The global market for online gambling exhibited a strong performance through the years 2015 to 2018. It is estimated that the market would grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2019-2023). The global online gambling market is supported by various growth drivers such as growth of mobile gambling, spike in internet penetration, rising ownership of gadgets such as mobile, laptops, tablets, growing number of online women gamblers, industry consolidation and alternative option to cash. In spite of high growth, the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: different attitude and perception, reasons for opposing gambling and switching player habits. Increasing adoption of bitcoin gambling and growing number of online women gamblers have been identified as some of the key trends existing in the market.



The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Inquire More:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009482/global-online-gambling-market-with-focus-on-the-sports-betting-2019-2023-edition/inquiry?source=Releasewire&Mode=12



Following are major Table of Content of Online Gambling Industry:



- Online Gambling Market Sales Overview.

- Online GamblingMarket Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Online Gambling Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Online Gambling Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Online Gambling Market Analysis by Application.

- Online GamblingMarket -Manufacturers Analysis.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009482/global-online-gambling-market-with-focus-on-the-sports-betting-2019-2023-edition?source=Releasewire&Mode=12



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



If you have any questions about any of our "Online Gambling market report" or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Online Gambling market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com



Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.