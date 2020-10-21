Online Gambling Market Current Trends, Business Strategies and Growth 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Online Gambling Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global online gambling market is expected to grow from $58.9 billion in 2019 and to $66.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 13.2%. The growth is mainly attributed to COVID 19 due to which large population is confined to home during the lockdown and have free time to participate in several free and paid leisure activities including online gambling. The market is then expected to reach $92.9 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.64%.



The online gambling laws vary wildly from one region to other. Most countries have their own local laws that deal with the relevant legal and regulatory issues. Countries such as United States, have a much more complex gambling regulatory process. Also in countries like India, gambling is under struct control. With each individual country enacting particular gambling laws, it's tough to be familiar with them all. Nevertheless, all gambling sites should be compliant with any laws that they are subject to, to ensure gambling sites are operated lawfully, ethically, and are safe. The established and reputable licensing authorities impose a strict code of conduct on the licensees, who have to adhere to the necessary regulations if they are to maintain their licenses. The strict and varying laws across the countries are likely to challenge the market growth.



Technologies such as Blockchain, IoT and VR are changing everything in every field including even how one can gamble in an online casino. Virtual Reality and VR Headsets have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and are revolutionary addition to the world of online gambling. With VR, one can actually enter into a virtual casino and play all the games without having to travel. However, fraud and cheating was majorly concerning the users in online gambling. A lot of online casinos and online gambling sites have been accused of not being transparent and hiding their internal workings and the methods for their dealings. These concerns can be addressed using blockchain technology. With blockchain technology, everyone will be able to see exactly what is going on behind the scenes. This will help in preventing fraud and greatly increasing the trust people having these online gambling sites. These technologies, therefore, have biggest impact on the online gambling market.



Increasing adoption of smartphones with improved internet accessibility is driving the online gambling market. Globally, the average use of mobile devices compared to desktop computers or laptops is significantly greater. In most countries, the mobile users account for about 80% of all users in the online gambling industry. According to the study published on the Rub90 portal, the share of gamblers preferring smartphones to participate in gambling grew by 117% between 2012 and 2018. The significant growth can be attributed to the availability of smartphones with online gambling apps coupled with high-speed mobile Internet coverage. The users need not attend computer clubs to play video slots or bet on sports events, but can obtain access to a gambling platform at any convenient place. According to Cisco company annual report, globally, the total number of Internet users is projected to grow from 3.9 billion in 2018 to 5.3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6 percent, and Smartphones will grow at a 7 percent CAGR. This in turn is expected to drive online gambling market.



Markets Covered: 1) By Game Type : Betting; Casino; Lottery; Poker; Online Bingo; Others 2) By Device: Desktop; Mobile; Others



Companies Mentioned: 888 Holdings PLC; Bet365 Group Ltd.; Betsson AB; William Hill PLC; GVC Holdings PLC



Countries: Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Russia; UK; USA and Australia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Online Gambling indicators comparison.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



