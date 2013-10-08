Online Game Store Features Best Seller List

South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- There’s just something about a gamer that we cannot deny – gamers always seem to know how to have fun. From time to time, individuals need to take a step back to relieve themselves of the monotony of life. In order to escape reality, gamers turn to their favourite hobby, which is video games. Itop-games.com is currently offering a best seller list that is perfect for gamers.



Itop-Games is a good source for video games, consoles and accessories. They have video games for the PC, PS2, Sony PSP, Wii, Xbox 360 and the Sony Playstation 3 . When the Xbox One comes out in November, they will start selling Xbox One video games.



They have games from publishers such as



- Bethesda

- 2K Games

- Microsoft

- Namco

- Capcom

- Disney

- Electronic Arts

- Konami

- Ubisoft



The best selling list was created in order to help gamers find an interesting game. Currently on the best selling list, gamers will find:



- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox 360 and PS3)

- Battlefield 4 (Xbox 360 and PS4)

- Final Fantasy: A Realm Reborn (PC)

- Pokemon X (3DS)

- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS3)

- Madden 25 (Xbox 360 and PS3)

- Mario and Luigi: Dream Team (3DS)



Individuals can visit itop-games.com/ in order to view the complete list of the current best selling video games.



Apart from a list of best selling video games, individuals can find a list of “most wished for video games” and a list of “gift ideas for gamers.”



Video games have been criticized in the news many times due to violence, but gamers don’t let the criticism stop them, because, after all, there is nothing wrong with kicking back and enjoying what video game developers have to offer.



About itop-games

Itop-games.com is all about helping a gamer out. They have a wide selection of video games to choose from. They have everything from RPG’s and Sports to first person shooters and puzzle games to choose from.



Contact Info

Name: itopgames

Email: vyshali@hotmail.com

phone: 704-625-2221