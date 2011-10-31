Online Gamers Fight the Good Fight for Free With TopWarGames.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- Every day, millions of people prepare to go to war. They account for all of their weapons, choose their best method of defense or attack, position themselves with the rest of their troops, and take aim. And all of this is done from the comfort of their homes.



Online war games are a popular form of entertainment. In fact, according to the Entertainment Software Association, seventy-two percent of American households play computer or video games.



But with the rising cost of games, people are looking for ways to save money and still be entertained.



Therefore, it is no wonder more people are turning to TopWarGames.com, a free online arcade featuring the best war games on the web. The site allows users to experience the thrill of virtual combat without having to spend a dime. From tower defense style war games to against-all-odds types of online war games, users can choose from several levels of difficulties and brag about their skills on the site’s global scoreboards.



Whether a beginner or a seasoned online war game veteran, players can find an array of army games to suit every level. For those who are not sure where to begin, the site offers suggestions to make sure everyone can get in on the action.



According to the site, “The best way to start is to check out the TopWarGames.com's Top 10 list. Only the best of best war games make it to the top 10 list. Each and every war game in our top 10 list guarantees you hours of shooting and explosive fun!”



For gamers who like to spend hours at war, the site suggests the game Plazma Burst: Forward to the Past. The site rates this one of the top free war games of the month. With 16 different levels and three difficulties, the game keeps players on the edge of their seats for hours and is one of the most absorbing, action-packed war games out there.



On the other hand, for gamers who love the feeling of going against all odds and running a one-man army, the site suggests Art of War 2. In this game, users play a Russian soldier who is fighting to reclaim the Stalingrad with gunners, tanks and more.



TopWarGames.com let players strategize and take action to defeat the enemy without ever having to leave the couch.



About TopWarGames.com

TopWarGames.com is a free online arcade featuring the best war-based games on the web. Top War Games showcases games in various niches such as army, tower defense and sniper games. The site is frequently updated with the latest games and the site has been designed to load lightning quick to provide a quality experience for gamers. For more information, visit http://TopWarGames.com