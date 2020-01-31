Online Gaming Market +11.1% CAGR with High Sales Volume Growth

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The Online Gaming - Market Development Scenario" Study has been added to AMA database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Activision Blizzard Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts Inc. (United States), Giant Interactive Group Inc. (China), GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. (Japan), Microsoft Corp (United States), NCSOFT Corporation (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (United States), Tencent Holdings Ltd (China) and Zynga Inc (United States).



Global Online Gaming Market Market: A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trend



Online gaming, also known as e-game playing over the various form of computer network, particularly over the internet. It can range from simple text-based environments to games incorporating with complex graphics. The expansion of online gaming is reflecting due to the increasing popularity of the internet in emerging economies and its widespread use and connectivity, in the form of digital copies. The very market has millions of players and generated billions of dollars across the world through online environments. According to AMA, the Global Online Gaming market is expected to see growth rate of 11.1%

Market Competition

Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Online Gaming Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Market Drivers

- Availability of high speed internet connectivity, efficient hardware compatibility in both developing and developed economies

- Rise in sophisticated gaming techniques and increased consumer disposable income in emerging countries

- Increasing in numbers of smartphone and smart devices



Market Trend

- Surging penetration of online gaming across the social media platform

- Technological advancements across the online gaming industry



Restraints

- Threat from open sources and lack of data protection



Opportunities

- The rising popularity of e-sports, multiplayer video game competition between professional and amateur players



Challenges

- Various countries government regulations banning online gambling may pose a threat

- Impact of online gaming on physical activity



Global Online Gaming Market Development Scenario by Players



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Activision Blizzard Inc. (United States), Electronic Arts Inc. (United States), Giant Interactive Group Inc. (China), GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. (Japan), Microsoft Corp (United States), NCSOFT Corporation (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (United States), Tencent Holdings Ltd (China) and Zynga Inc (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Arkadium (United States), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France) and Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)



The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

By Type (Smartphones Online Gaming, Tablets Online Gaming, Others)

Application (Single Players, Multi-Players, Others)

Age Group Type (18-25, 26-35, 46-60, Over 60)

Over the past few year, factors that have contributed to the development of the Global Online Gaming market is covered in the research document by studying each micro element at very minute level to identify future growth scenario. Undoubtedly, the most promising market promoter bringing direct and indirect economic benefits to the market sizing. The Online Gaming market is expected to make a significant contribution with an estimated market to reach USD XXX million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of yy%.



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



