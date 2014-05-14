Online Gaming Site GameCarrot.com Announces New Look, More Gaming Features

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- GameCarrot.com just got a visual upgrade to its free online gaming site that features a wide variety of learning games for all ages including favorites like Cupcake Crush, Alpha Attack, and Hotel Baron.



Cooking games for kids, slacking games, medical games, dentist games and more are part of the free game lineup that combines learning with gaming found at the website GameCarrot.com. Named after an original Carrot hero character, gamers who play free online games at GameCarrot.com will find Carrot heroes in many of the games. “There are hard working carrots, slacking carrots, chef carrots, sailor carrots and other carrots that will surprise you,” the website states. There are games dedicated to toddlers, games for older kids, games for teens, special cooking games for girls and even games for adults.



For those who love to clean even in their down time, GameCarrot.com’s top cleaning games have an option for the neat freak or those who need to be encouraged that cleaning can be fun. Their cooking games provide a great opportunity for kids to get familiar with kitchen supplies and food ingredients. The adult players can find lots of new recipes and discover some kitchen tips and tricks. Their typing games like Alpha Attack hone typing skills and keyboard recognition while players attempt to keep their city from getting destroyed by bombs.



The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience for everyone who likes to play online games. Game Carrot also features a gaming information portal where users can read reviews and tips on innovative gaming equipment and existing services. For example, their blog gives tips on finding video game tester job openings. In an effort to create the best gaming ideas, Game Carrot is on the hunt for those interested in becoming a game designer. More information about opportunities can be found on the website.



Game Carrot has branched out beyond the online gaming world and is currently designing and developing mobile game apps that feature their exclusive carrot games, designing games and more that can be downloaded from the App Store directly onto smart phones.



About Game Carrot

Game Carrot is a game portal that develops, publishes and distributes online and mobile games. The company is committed to bring web and mobile users the best gaming experience combined with a unique educational approach. Game Carrot believes that playing is the best way of learning and is dedicated to provide its visitors with valuable and engaging games