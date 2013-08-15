Online Gaming Solutions Provider UltraPlay Ltd Enters the Bitcoin Space

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- In May 2013 UltraPlay Ltd (http://ultraplay.co)- a leading online gaming website development and deployment company targeting online startups and businesses wishing to create new automated income streams - entered the Bitcoin space. Aiming to both create Bitcoin revenue for the company, and to demonstrate their Bitcoin solution's for online businesses worldwide, in May UltraPlay Ltd launched http://bit777.com as a profitable company owned Bitcoin platform.



Bulgaria based UltraPlay Ltd (http://ultraplay.co) specialises in developing and deploying enterprise level customized software solutions for businesses worldwide with one objective: to establish new automated streams of income for their customers. The company offers end to end support for their diverse and global clients, and their solutions can be tailored depending on their clients’ needs. Seizing the unprecedented opportunities Bitcoin offers to visionary individuals and companies worldwide, UltraPlay Ltd now also specialises in deploying online Bitcoin platforms and Bitcoin revenue streams for their customers.



About UltraPlay

Founded in 2010, UltraPlay Ltd has experienced massive growth since embracing the emerging opportunities the unprecedented distributed cryptocurrency Bitcoin offers to forward thinking businesses. Integrating its income solutions with the Bitcoin sphere, UltraPlay Ltd most certainly has a bright future ahead.



To see UltraPlay Ltd's latest online Bitcoin project please go to: http://bit777.com



To learn more about UltraPlay Ltd please visit: http://ultraplay.co



UltraPlay Media Contact:

Name: Maki Ancajas

Email: sales@ultraplay.co