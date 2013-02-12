Online Gas Analyzer Market in China 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Online Gas Analyzer market in China to reach US$641.1 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to comply with the government's regulations and guidelines. The Online Gas Analyzer market in China has also been witnessing developing multi-function analyzers. However, the increasing threat from low-cost products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Online Gas Analyzer Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Online Gas Analyzer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Focused Photonics Inc., Siemens AG, and ABB Ltd.



Other Vendors mentioned in the report: Hebei Sailhero Environmental Protection Hi-tech Co., Ltd., Chongqing Chianti Analyzer Co., Ltd., Beijing SDL Auto Control System Co., Ltd, Servomex Co., Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Emerson Electric Co.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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Research portfolio in the Engineering series includes reports on the CAM Market, GIS Market, CAD Market, Construction Equipment Market, MES Market, PLM Market, CAE Market, FEA Market, PDM Market, AEC Software Market



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