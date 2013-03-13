Online Gems Store Caters to World-Wide Clientele

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gemstones and semi precious stones have been a rage the world-over for time immemorial but authentic stones and the guarantee of their authenticity are hard to come by. Bello Jewels online gems store serves to mitigate the worries of gemstone lovers all over the world, catering to providing 100 percent natural and earth-mined gemstones for customers all over the world. One of the leading manufacturers and exporters of precious and natural gemstones and jewelry, the jewels from the precious gemstone website are designed in accordance with the latest trends.



Bello Jewels sells precious and semi-precious stones, designer necklaces, birthstones, precious gemstone necklaces, gold and diamond gemstone jewelry, black diamond jewelry, energized rudrakshas etc. Click to buy gems online from Bello Jewels.



Bello Jewels has had a long history of catering to customers from a variety of niche providing custom-made jewelry as well as ready-made ones. The owner of the website states, “We have a very strong base of clientele, both in India and abroad. Our clients are from different sectors, from an individual to fashion designers to ad gurus. We have a long data of clients who have sourced customized jewelry from us and have a firm belief that these jewelries are unique masterpieces in their own stride.”



The online store also provides free shipping to customers within India as well as abroad. The wide distribution network of the company ensures that the products are delivered to the customers on time and without any hassles. The clearance sale of the store provides jewels are considerable discounts and are listed under ‘Deals of the Day’ section of the website.



Bello Jewels also offers a 14 day money-back guarantee for the shoppers and research about gemstones can be observed in their blog. Visit gemstone site here to view the complete range of gemstones and jewelry offered by Bello Jewels.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels, an online gemstore based in Gurgaon, Delhi (NCR), has catered to jewelry lovers all over the world since 2003, selling natural and semi precious stones through their website www.bellojewelsonline.com. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of silver gemstone jewelry, gold and diamond jewelry, gemstone necklaces among other naturally-mined gemstones. The company also offers birthstones and rudrakshas for the astrology and Vedic patrons. The customer base of Bello Jewels includes as gurus, designers as well as individual world over. The range of jewelry offered at the store may either be ready made or designed according to customized orders.