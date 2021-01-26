Online Grocery Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors and Forecast to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 105 pages on title 'Online Grocery Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or Asia and important players such as Carrefour, Kroger, Tesco



Summary

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.



This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Grocery in US, including the following market information:



US Online Grocery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)



Top Five Competitors in US Online Grocery Market 2019 (%)



The global Online Grocery market was valued at 44950 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 105370 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. While the Online Grocery market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.



COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Online Grocery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Online Grocery in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Online Grocery market size in 2020 and the next few years in US



Total Market by Segment:



US Online Grocery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Online Grocery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)



Packaged Foods



Fresh Foods



US Online Grocery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Online Grocery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)



Personal Shoppers



Business Customers



Competitor Analysis



The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Total Online Grocery Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Total Online Grocery Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:



Carrefour



Kroger



Tesco



Walmart



Amazon



Target



ALDI



Coles Online



BigBasket



Longo



Schwan Food



FreshDirect



Honestbee



