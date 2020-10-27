Online Grocery Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities 2020 to 2025

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Online Grocery Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Global Online Grocery Market was valued at USD 98386.79 Million in the year 2019.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Online Grocery Market: Ocado Group, Amazon, Tesco plc, Kroger, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Carrefour, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize and others.



Several significant factors such as rise in enhanced broadband connections and number of tablet or smart phone users particularly by Baby Boomers and Generation X, introduction of Omni channels by leading global retailers and manufacturers focusing on expanding geographical footprint and tapping the untapped target market audience across the regions by providing quality service and grocery have been estimated to accelerate the Online Grocery Market growth during the period of 2019-2024. Additionally, the market is growing on the back of advantages of tech savvy but time starved people.



Frozen Foods among the other products of grocery are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to easy availability of easy to cook food in the busy lifestyle of time-starved generation. Also, the industry had paid attention to health of consumers by introducing super food nutrients and removing preservatives and hence, making the frozen food grabbing the attention of working population particularly, women across the regions which has been anticipated to accelerate the market growth in future.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, likely to develop as the largest market owning to evolution in techniques for approaching and grabbing a chunk of consumers by renowned retailers, improved use of existing access of technology and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater the consumers needs. However, increase in the number of smart phone users whose main motive is convenience while managing household work would drive higher growth in the Online Grocery market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report:



- The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Value.

- The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Product Type: Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen foods, Meat, Fish & Poultry processing, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others.

- The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Generation: Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z.

- The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Delivery Method - Home Delivery, Click and Collect.

- The Global Online Grocery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

- The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Product, By Generation and by Delivery Method. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ocado Group, Amazon, Tesco plc, Kroger, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Carrefour, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize.

- The report presents the analysis of Online Grocery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Influence of the Online Grocery Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Online Grocery market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Online Grocery market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Online Grocery market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Online Grocery market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Online Grocery market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Online Grocery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



