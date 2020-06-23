Online Grocery Market Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Industry Demand, Economic Growth, Safety, Hygiene and Forecast to 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Manhattan, New York, Analytical Research Cognizance: The Online Grocery market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years due to a tremendous rise in demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.



Global Online Grocery Market is accounted for $154.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $975.16 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers, rising disposable income and people's increasing inclination toward comfort, shift toward online grocery shopping from traditional shopping methods, and rising number of smartphone users. However, lack of physical evidence of the products while shopping online is restraining the market growth.



Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms. Online grocery covers a wide spectrum of products such as bakery & dairy products, cereals, vegetables, and fruits. Retailers in this market offer services such as click & collect option and subscription option to ease the consumer's online grocery shopping experience.



By category, the staples and cooking essentials segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours, and essentials like oil that are fundamental requirements of many households in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and rising disposable income are paving the way for growth over the next seven years.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant growing region during the forecast period. This upsurge is due to initiatives taken by the government of India and China to promote digitalization and e-commerce in their respective countries. Moreover, rapidly growing middle class population, improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network will help in the market growth in this region. In South Korea, Japan and China, online grocery is immensely popular.



Some of the key players in global Online Grocery market are: mySupermarket Limited, NetGrocer.com, Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., AEON Co., Ltd., Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Fresh Direct, LLC., Schwan Food Company, My Brands Inc., Instacart, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Safeway, Inc., ShopFoodEx, Alibaba.com, Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), JD.com, Inc., Tesco.com, and Target Brands, Inc.



Types of Shopper Covered:

Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Z, Millenials, Silent Generation



Categories Covered:

Beverages, Stationery, Baby Care, Household Products, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food Products



Types Covered:

Direct, Indirect



E-Commerce Options Covered:

Virtual Supermarket, Online Order for Home Delivery



Business Models Covered:

Takeaway, Delivery



Company Types Covered: Brand, Retail Chain, Hybrid Marketplace, Pure Marketplace



Platforms Covered: App-based, Web-based



Product Types Covered: Non-Food Products, Food Products



Purchase Types Covered: Subscription, One-time Purchase



End Users Covered: Organization, Individuals



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Note:

Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.