Online Grocery Services Market Is Booming Worldwide : Good Eggs, FreshDirect, Instacart, Amazon Fresh

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Grocery Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Grocery Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Amazon Fresh (United States), Walmart Inc. (United States), FreshDirect (United States), Tesco plc, (United Kingdom), Kroger Company (United States), Peapod LLC (United States), Thrive Market (United States), Longo Brothers Fruit Market Inc. (Canada) , Instacart (United States), Schwan's Company (United States), Good Eggs, Inc. (United States), Farmigo (United States), Super Maids (United States)



Scope of the Report of Online Grocery Services

The global online grocery services market is expected to witness the steady growth throughout the forecasted period due to the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic, increasing the use of smartphones for the on-demand service and also growing e-commerce market. The online grocery services offer the online ordering of grocery for home delivery via mobile applications, web, and on-call facilities. The grocery services include the delivery of packaged and fresh foods to home.



On 23rd March 2020, Instacart announced plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service shoppers over the next 3 months to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America. Instacart has become an essential service for millions of customers who are relying on the platform to get access to the groceries and household goods they need in a safe, reliable, and affordable way. In the last few weeks, the company has seen order volume grow by more than 150% year-over-year, with average customer basket size also increasing by 15%. By more than doubling the size of its full-service shopper community, Instacart will be better positioned to meet this increase in customer demand across North America.



The Global Online Grocery Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mass Grocery Retailers, Delivery Companies, Hybrid Model), Application (Personal Shoppers, Business Customers), Grocery (Packaged Foods, Fresh Foods, Others), Order Placement (Mobile Application, Web-based, On-call, Others), Payment Method (Online Wallets, Debit/Credit Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in Online Grocery Services

- Increasing Spendings in Online Grocery Services



Market Drivers:

- The Growing E-commerce market

- Growing Smartphone Usage Worldwide for On-demand Services

- Prevailing Pandemic Situation Leading to Online Service Usage



Market Trend:

- Increasing Use of Online Grocery Services Among Working-Class People

- The Surging Use of Mobile Application Based Online Grocery Services

- Advanced Online Payments Features for Online Grocery Services



What can be explored with the Online Grocery Services Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Online Grocery Services Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Online Grocery Services

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Grocery Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Grocery Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Grocery Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Online Grocery Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Grocery Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Grocery Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Online Grocery Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



