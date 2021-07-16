Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Grocery Services Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Grocery Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amazon Fresh (United States), Walmart Inc. (United States), FreshDirect (United States), Tesco plc, (United Kingdom), Kroger Company (United States), Peapod LLC (United States), Thrive Market (United States), Longo Brothers Fruit Market Inc. (Canada) , Instacart (United States), Schwan's Company (United States), Good Eggs, Inc. (United States), Farmigo (United States), Super Maids (United States).



Scope of the Report of Online Grocery Services

The global online grocery services market is expected to witness the steady growth throughout the forecasted period due to the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic, increasing the use of smartphones for the on-demand service and also growing e-commerce market. The online grocery services offer the online ordering of grocery for home delivery via mobile applications, web, and on-call facilities. The grocery services include the delivery of packaged and fresh foods to home.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mass Grocery Retailers, Delivery Companies, Hybrid Model), Application (Personal Shoppers, Business Customers), Grocery (Packaged Foods, Fresh Foods, Others), Order Placement (Mobile Application, Web-based, On-call, Others), Payment Method (Online Wallets, Debit/Credit Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Online Grocery Services Among Working-Class People

The Surging Use of Mobile Application Based Online Grocery Services

Advanced Online Payments Features for Online Grocery Services



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Online Grocery Services

Increasing Spendings in Online Grocery Services



Market Drivers:

The Growing E-commerce market

Growing Smartphone Usage Worldwide for On-demand Services

Prevailing Pandemic Situation Leading to Online Service Usage



Challenges:

Lack of Product Quality Awareness Due to Lack of Physical Presence



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Grocery Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Grocery Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Grocery Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Online Grocery Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Grocery Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Grocery Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Online Grocery Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



