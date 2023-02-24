NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Group Buying Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Online Group Buying market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Amazon (United States), Meituan Dianping (China), Alibaba (China), LivingSocial (United States), Groupon (United States), GoodTwo (United States), Woot (United States), 1SaleADay (United States), Ruelala (United States), Hautelook (United States).



Definition:

Online group-buying is a system that provides daily discounts for various services and products, is a new form of marketing at the junction of promotion and pricing that had attracted the attention of both practitioners and academia. Online group buying models provide great deals for consumers, the technology enables helps millions of users to access great discounts from manufacturers by agreeing on certain amounts.



Market Opportunities:

Advancement in the Logistics Industry

Growing Concerns about Product Promotions From Retailers



Market Trends:

Increase Online Group Buying offers Majorly in Credit Card Purchase



Market Drivers:

An increasing Number of e-Commerce Players Across the Globe

Growing Number of Application Services from Various Sectors



The Global Online Group Buying Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (B2B, B2C), Service Industry (Food & Beverages, Amusement Parks, Hotels & Restaurants, Salon & Spas, Consumer Electrics and Computers, Outdoor, Cosmetics, Household Appliances, Furniture and Homeware, Others)



Global Online Group Buying market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Analysts at AMA predicts that Vendors from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Online Group Buying market throughout the predicted period.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online Group Buying market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Group Buying

-To showcase the development of the Online Group Buying market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Group Buying market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Group Buying

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Group Buying market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Online Group Buying Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Online Group Buying market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.



Online Group Buying Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Online Group Buying Market Production by Region Online Group Buying Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Online Group Buying Market Report:

Online Group Buying Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Online Group Buying Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Online Group Buying Market

Online Group Buying Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2028)

Online Group Buying Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2028)

Online Group Buying Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {B2B, B2C}

Online Group Buying Market Analysis by Application {}

Online Group Buying Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Online Group Buying Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing



Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Online Group Buying market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Online Group Buying near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Online Group Buying market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



