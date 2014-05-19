Online Guitar Lessons Coupons Now Available at CeBASE.org

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- CeBASE, a website that researches and posts reviews about some of the most educational guitar courses online, recently announced that it was able to secure 10, 15, and 20 percent discounts off of some well-known guitar courses. The codes are all available on the website, www.cebase.org/online-guitar-lessons/.



CeBASE always tries to include lessons on various types of guitars in its updates. At this time, the website has found coupons for beginners of acoustic guitar, the average Spanish or Flamenco style guitar players, as well as the classical guitar.



The acoustic guitar course is taught by Paul, a pro guitar teacher in Ireland. His lessons give students a complete foundation on the guitar: in each exercise, pupils learn about chords, strumming, progressions, songs, and five of the most popular guitar styles. Paul is currently offering a 10 percent discount on over 200 video lessons and practice software.



In a similar manner, another set of lessons teaches students how play “real guitar,” the style where all songs are instantly recognizable. In this set of lessons, which are being offered for 15 percent off, the instructor helps students learn how to play chords, bass notes, and melody lines simultaneously. This option is an excellent one for intermediate guitar students.



Additionally, students who wish to learn about the Spanish guitar can use CeBASE’s 20 percent discount to learn more about the Flamenco style guitar. This particular collection of lessons uses an easy step-by-step approach.



“Best of all, it’s made for the average guitar player to do so you won’t need to kill yourself trying to master impossible guitar techniques that take years to learn,” stated an article that discusses the Flamenco guitar lessons. “This course will give you authentic sounding Spanish guitar with the easiest step-by-step approach you’ll find anywhere online.”



Individuals interested in learning more about CeBASE and its services can visit the guitar lesson website for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact CeBASE with questions or concerns about its reviews and discount codes.



About CeBASE

CeBASE is dedicated to finding the most effective guitar courses online. The website negotiates discounts and coupons to make learning guitar as cost-effective as possible for beginners from a variety of guitar websites. At this time, CeBASE has discounts ranging from 10 to 20 percent off some best selling courses. For more information, please visit http://www.cebase.org/online-guitar-lessons