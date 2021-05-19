Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- A latest research titled as Global Online Home Decor Market has been published by HTF MI. The report covers in-depth insights on distinctive market features like recent trends, growth drivers and roadblocks that market leaders and emerging players are facing. With this study you can expect a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis that will allow to explore market gaps and opportunity. The final compilation of the report includes n-number of players and some of the profiled players includes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V. Etc.



Summary

Global Online Home Decor Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Online Home Decor market includes the availability of home décor goods such as Posters, frames, furniture, vases, wall mirrors, which enhance the visual appeal of the house, Online. The Rising demand for eco-friendly furnishings and multi-functional furniture drives the market towards growth. Further rising demand for premium furniture and availability of multiple options on the Online store fuels the market growth. Also, the rising disposable income coupled with growing popularity of interior designing further boosts the market growth.

Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic has positively impacted the market growth. As countries moved towards shutdown the population base using Smartphones and others technologies increased and the shutdowns gave people time to redecorate their homes by purchasing home furnishings online. As per the company sources, Wayfair company, an online furniture store, witnessed an increase in sales amidst the pandemic. As in January and February the company witnessed a gross revenue growth of just 20% but by the end of the March the gross revenue growth surged to more than double. This is mainly due the shift towards Work from home culture which has provoked the employees to purchase and set up small office spaces in their home leading to Online Home décor applications. This can be witnessed through the data from Sales Force's Q1 Shopping Index, which states that home décor and crafting items have posted a 51% digital sales boost in 2020's first quarter.

However, increase in operational costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, rising prevalence of Smartphones coupled with easy availability of Internet further drives the market towards growth.



The regional analysis of global Online Home Decor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income coupled with rising trend of interior designing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income along with rising penetration of smart phones and Internet would create lucrative growth prospects for the Online Home Decor market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Online Home Furniture

Online Home Furnishings

Other Online Home Decorative Products



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



