Online Hotel Booking Market Is Booming Worldwide : Agoda, Booking.com, Choice Hotels

Major players profiled in the study are:

Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Booking.com Ltd (United Kingdom), Choice Hotels AS (United States), Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (China), Expedia Group, Inc. (United States), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (United States), Hotels.com (United States), ibibo Group Private Ltd. (India), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom),



Scope of the Report of Online Hotel Booking

Online Hotel Booking is also called hotel online hotel reservations. It is the popular technique for booking hotel apartment. It is process of reserve accommodation on online sites through mobile or desktop. There are two methods used for hotel booking such as book rooms on a computer as well as book room using several online travel agents to compare prices and facilities at different hotels. There are various services included in online hotel booking service such as hotel accommodation, travel accommodation, vacation packages and others. Rising Use of social media sites will help to boost global online hotel booking market.



On 7th Feb 2018, Airbnb has launched its global hotel technology partnership with SiteMinder, the leading cloud platform for hotels to attract and book guests across the globe.



On 13th August 2018, Booking Holdings has acquired Australia-based metasearch company HotelsCombined. The deal was established for 140 million dollar.



The Global Online Hotel Booking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Commercial), Platforms (Mobile, Desktop), Age Group (22-31, 32-43, 44-56, >56), Service (Hotel Accommodation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Disposable Income

- Technical Advancement in Online Booking Mobile Apps



Market Drivers:

- Increase Customers Faith in Online Payment

- Emerging Internet Penetrations



Market Trend:

- Growing Dependency due to Business Meetings

- Attractive Marketing and Promotional Strategies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



