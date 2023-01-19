Online Hotel Booking Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Ibibo Group, Booking.com, Choice Hotels

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Hotel Booking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Hotel Booking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Booking.com Ltd (United Kingdom), Choice Hotels AS (United States), Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (China), Expedia Group, Inc. (United States), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (United States), Hotels.com (United States), ibibo Group Private Ltd. (India), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom),



Definition:

Online Hotel Booking is also called hotel online hotel reservations. It is the popular technique for booking hotel apartment. It is process of reserve accommodation on online sites through mobile or desktop. There are two methods used for hotel booking such as book rooms on a computer as well as book room using several online travel agents to compare prices and facilities at different hotels. There are various services included in online hotel booking service such as hotel accommodation, travel accommodation, vacation packages and others. Rising Use of social media sites will help to boost global online hotel booking market.



On 7th Feb 2018, Airbnb has launched its global hotel technology partnership with SiteMinder, the leading cloud platform for hotels to attract and book guests across the globe.



Market Trend:

- Growing Dependency due to Business Meetings

- Attractive Marketing and Promotional Strategies



Market Drivers:

- Increase Customers Faith in Online Payment

- Emerging Internet Penetrations



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Disposable Income

- Technical Advancement in Online Booking Mobile Apps



The Global Online Hotel Booking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Commercial), Platforms (Mobile, Desktop), Age Group (22-31, 32-43, 44-56, >56), Service (Hotel Accommodation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages)



Global Online Hotel Booking market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online Hotel Booking market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Hotel Booking

- -To showcase the development of the Online Hotel Booking market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Hotel Booking market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Hotel Booking

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Hotel Booking market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



