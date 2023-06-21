Online Insurance Brokers Market May See a Big Move : Willis Towers Watson, Policygenius, QuoteWizard, Aon

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Insurance Brokers Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Insurance Brokers market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Aon (United Kingdom), Brown & Brown Insurance (United States), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (United States), Marsh & Mclennan Companies (United States), Willis Towers Watson (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo Insurance Services (United States), National Financial Partners (United States), Meadowbrook Insurance Group (United States), eHealth Inc (United States), QuoteWizard (United States), Policygenius (United States), Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of Online Insurance Brokers

Online Insurance Brokers play an important role in the Insurance industry; they act as an online intermediary between the policyholders and the insurers. Insurance brokerage firms provide professional and technical advice to their clients about insurance products from a range of Insurance carriers according to their clients' needs. The major insurance products sold by insurance brokers include property and casualty, health, and medical insurance.



14th December 2020 - Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions today announced its re-entry into the insurance broking market in India.



Jan. 04, 2021, J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., and Mark Berry, the owner of Berry Insurance Group, announced that Brown & Brown of Ohio, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Berry Insurance Group.



The Global Online Insurance Brokers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Property, Institution, Individual, Others), Insurance (Life Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance, Health & Medical Insurance)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries

- Rise in Purchase of Damageable Properties Such as Cars, Jewelry and House



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies

- Integration of IT and Analytics Solutions



Market Trend:

- New Products and Prices Offerings



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



