Online Insurance Brokers Market May See a Big Move : Willis Towers Watson, Policygenius, QuoteWizard, Aon

Major players profiled in the study are:
Aon (United Kingdom), Brown & Brown Insurance (United States), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (United States), Marsh & Mclennan Companies (United States), Willis Towers Watson (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo Insurance Services (United States), National Financial Partners (United States), Meadowbrook Insurance Group (United States), eHealth Inc (United States), QuoteWizard (United States), Policygenius (United States), Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (United Kingdom)
Scope of the Report of Online Insurance Brokers
Online Insurance Brokers play an important role in the Insurance industry; they act as an online intermediary between the policyholders and the insurers. Insurance brokerage firms provide professional and technical advice to their clients about insurance products from a range of Insurance carriers according to their clients' needs. The major insurance products sold by insurance brokers include property and casualty, health, and medical insurance.
14th December 2020 - Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions today announced its re-entry into the insurance broking market in India.
Jan. 04, 2021, J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., and Mark Berry, the owner of Berry Insurance Group, announced that Brown & Brown of Ohio, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Berry Insurance Group.
The Global Online Insurance Brokers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Property, Institution, Individual, Others), Insurance (Life Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance, Health & Medical Insurance)
Market Opportunities:
- Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries
- Rise in Purchase of Damageable Properties Such as Cars, Jewelry and House
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies
- Integration of IT and Analytics Solutions
Market Trend:
- New Products and Prices Offerings
What can be explored with the Online Insurance Brokers Market Study?
- Gain Market Understanding
- Identify Growth Opportunities
- Analyze and Measure the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals
- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Online Insurance Brokers
- Understand the Competitive Scenarios
- Track Right Markets
- Identify the Right Verticals
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Table of Contents
Global Online Insurance Brokers Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Online Insurance Brokers Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Online Insurance Brokers Market Forecast
Finally, Online Insurance Brokers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
