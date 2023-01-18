NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Online Insurance Brokers Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Online Insurance Brokers market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Aon (United Kingdom), Brown & Brown Insurance (United States), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (United States), MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (United States), Willis Towers Watson (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo Insurance Services (United States), National Financial Partners (United States), Meadowbrook Insurance Group (United States), eHealth Inc (United States), QuoteWizard (United States), Policygenius (United States), Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (United Kingdom).



Online Insurance Brokers play an important role in the Insurance industry; they act as an online intermediary between the policyholders and the insurers. Insurance brokerage firms provide professional and technical advice to their clients about insurance products from a range of Insurance carriers according to their clients' needs. The major insurance products sold by insurance brokers include property and casualty, health, and medical insurance.



Jan. 04, 2021, J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., and Mark Berry, the owner of Berry Insurance Group, announced that Brown & Brown of Ohio, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Berry Insurance Group.



Opportunities:

- Rise in Purchase of Damageable Properties Such as Cars, Jewelry and House

- Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- New Products and Prices Offerings



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies

- Integration of IT and Analytics Solutions



Challenges:

- Issues Related to Data Security and Privacy



Analysis by Application (Property, Institution, Individual, Others), Insurance (Life Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance, Health & Medical Insurance)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Online Insurance Brokers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



