Online Integration, Affordable Pricing and an Unconventional Approach Makes QuickBooks the Number One Choice in Comparison to PeachTree

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- QuickBooks and Peachtree –also known as Sage 50- are well-known accounting programs used by businesses and individuals.



QuickBooks Pro and Premier are known for well-developed and intuitive invoicing systems. QuickBooks Premier can track data from different departments, locations or funds, all in one report. QuickBooks is constantly updating features to keep up with software and technology trends enabling easier online integration which allows for QuickBooks to easily now be used with online banking and web-based email accounts such as Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo! Mail.



These resources are connected via QuickBooks Sync to Intuit's online servers as well. Peachtree, on the other hand, boasts an inventory that's compatible with LIFO, FIFO, and average in both, the Pro and Complete versions. The Quantum and Premium versions include serialized inventory.Peachtree's reports, however, according to according to experts, are a bit more conventional compared to QuickBooks. Moreover QuickBooks works on Mac and Peachtree doesn't.



When it comes to pricing, Peachtree Complete for a single user costs $299. The comparable QuickBooks solution – QuickBooks Premier, has a higher price point of $399. It would cost $699 to add up to 5 users on PeachTree Complete. QuickBooks Premier has a multi-user pricing system which increases per person. It would cost $749 for a second user and $999 for a third.



Intuit has implemented a wide array of features with QuickBooks Premier, including six industry-exclusive variants. Sage, on the other hand, only offers those variants for Peachtree with the Premium software line, with only four as opposed to Intuit's six.



E-Tech offers an exclusive conversion service from one accounting system to another. Peachtree data is accessed directly and list data is converted in its entirety to QuickBooks including the chart of accounts, customers, vendors, jobs, employees, classes, inventory, service & tax items, assemblies, price levels, shipping methods, terms, and other names.



E-Tech has worked with accounting data migration for almost two decades and will convert your current Peachtree accounting system to QuickBooks with speed, accuracy, and at an affordable price.



More service specifications for the Peachtree to QuickBooks migration service can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Peachtree-to-Quickbooks.aspx



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



