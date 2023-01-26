NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2023 -- Global Online Investment Platform Market Analysis 2019-2023 and Forecast 2023-2028 is latest research study released by AMA Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Online Investment Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fidelity Investments (United States), eToro (Isreal), E*Trade (United States), Ally Invest (United States), TD Ameritrade (United States), Betterment (United States), Charles Schwab (United States), Merrill Edge (United States), Firstrade (United States), TradeStation (United States), Webull (United States), Robinhood (United States), FundsIndia.com (India), Zerodha (India), Groww (India), Others.



Scope of the Report of Online Investment Platform

Online Investment Platform is essentially an online service that allows you to buy, sell and hold funds. Online trading may include trading in bonds, stocks (shares), futures, international currencies, and other financial instruments. In the recent past, the Online Investment Platform in India has witnessed rising interest in the share market from both domestic and international investors. Apart from profit opportunities for the trader, the Online Investment Platform aids in making markets more liquid and trading more systematic by eliminating any kind of emotional involvement in trading activities. The demand in the market is huge which is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End-User (Arbitrageur, Trader, ? Short-Term, ? Mid-Long Term, ? Systematic, Investor, Banks, Others), Service (Mutual Funds, Exchange-Trade funds, Equities, Forex, Cryptocurrency, ULIP, Bonds, Derivatives, Others), Platform (Web-Based, Application Based), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premise)



Market Trends:

Rising demand for Algorithmic Trading in market



Opportunities:

Rising integration in the financial market



Market Drivers:

Direct-to-consumer platforms are increasing in scale main factor driving the growth of the market



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On December 2021 Abrdn has acquire the online platform Interactive Investor. The acquisition cost is 1.5 billion

On November 2021 JM Financial announced the launch of a new digital investment platform - 'Bondskart.com', in order to increase the participation of retail investors in the corporate securities market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



