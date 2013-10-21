Online Invitations Can Now Be Sent Through 983 Wedding Invitations' New Service

Kwai Chung, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- 983 Wedding Invitations, a company that designs and manufactures unique wedding cards, recently announced its decision to add a no-cost online invitation service to its main website. The new service, which can be found at einvite.983invitation.com, allows the user to send invitations and greeting cards when they create an account.



At this time, einvite.983invitation.com is home to over 10 types of e-invites. Even though the website offers an extensive collection of wedding e-cards—which include save-the-date, engagement party, bridal shower, and ceremony invitations—its range of categories also includes creative baby shower, birth announcement, and birthday messages. 983 Wedding Invitations created a line of party e-invites for the website that are extremely popular with customers, too.



For example, many users are sending their friends and family festive Halloween party e-invites from einvite.983invitation.com’s selection due to the upcoming holiday season. Each Halloween party invitation card has bright colors, themed fonts, and creative messages incorporated into the design. Customers only need to update their e-invite with the date, time, and address of the party before sending the invite.



In addition to providing a wide selection of professionally designed invites and announcements, einvite.983invitation.com allows users to create personalized photo cards. After selecting a card, users only need to upload their images, place them into the design, and customize the text.



Einvite.983invitation.com is a mobile device-friendly website. Since no Flash designs are used on the website, invitees will not encounter any problems when using smartphones to view invitations. 983 Wedding Invitations offers each invitee SSL protection when viewing their online invitations, ensuring privacy and lessening the risk of data tampering.



For over seven years, 983 Wedding Invitations has offered modern and innovative wedding designs to couples worldwide. The company is best known for its memorable invitation designs that incorporate eastern and western styles. 983 Wedding Invitations has created cards for a variety of wedding themes, specializing in both two- and three-dimensional invites.



Individuals interested in learning more about 983 Wedding Invitations and its services can visit 983wedding.com for more information.



About 983 Wedding Invitations

Since 2006, 983 Wedding Invitations has provided couples around the world with unique wedding invitation designs. Besides the ready-made collections that can be found on 983invitation.com, 983 also offers tailor-made wedding invitation design services. The company strives to stay true to its design philosophy: spreading joy and happiness through its creations. For more information, please visit http://einvite.983invitation.com