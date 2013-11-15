Online IT Training Now Available Through Halo Certification Training

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- HALO Corporate Universities has launched its corporate portal, http://HaloCertificationTraining.com for access to online IT training for many Fortune 500 companies. Also available to companies not listed on the Fortune 500, the portal is an opportunity to get high level training at a much more affordable price. All participating companies get the same training for their IT technicians and engineers.



Microsoft, Cisco, and ComTIA training is available. This often costs thousands of dollars but, for much less, HALO incorporates the same quality training courses, mentoring, test preparation, exam vouchers, online books, and more. Training for the top certifications in the areas covered is now more convenient, affordable, and simpler to achieve.



Brian Broumas of HALO said, “Comprehensive training for all companies levels the playing field for most U.S.-based IT organizations.”



Most HALO courses start at just $497.00 to complete, while more advanced certifications, such as for CCENT, CCNA, and CCNP may cost a little more. Nonetheless, affordable training and certification is available for IT departments so both companies and employees can advance their capabilities.



Those interested can learn more about what each course encompasses, the career objective it targets, and what is required to enroll via the HALO website. Courses can be purchased through online checkout. IT training and certification covers everything from network management and troubleshooting to Microsoft systems like Windows Server 2012, to network engineer roles.



For more information on the HALO Corporate University, where anyone can sign up to access courses and manage their certification and training needs, go to http://HaloCertificationTraining.com for additional details.



About HALO Corporate Universities

Halo Corporate Universities provides online training services and a Software as a Service for professional environments. Its online training and resources platform fosters personal and professional growth, improved business intelligence, and continued learning. Short for High Achievement Learning Organization, HALO delivers more than 25,000 online training courses, books, and videos.



Halo Corporate University



1380 Lead Hill Blvd. Ste. 245

Roseville, CA 95661

Phone: (916) 772-1331

https://halocorporateuniversity.com