Online Jewellery Store Offers High Quality Pearl Jewellery at Great Prices

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Pearl Accessory, a retailer of high quality pearl jewellery, is currently having a sale for their collection of pearl related jewellery. They offer their collections at discounted prices that are up to 77% less than the original price.



Customers who plan on purchasing from their collection are able to save big amounts of money due to the very high discounts that they have on their products. Pearl Accessory also does not limit the amount of items that their customers purchase at a single time, meaning that their customers can take advantage of the discount while the supplies last. Make no mistake though, all of their pearls are certified to be genuine and have no extenders added to them.



All purchases come with a certificate of authenticity as proof that their pearls are real. Pearl Accessory has one of the widest pearl jewellery collections in the world. Every person will definitely find what he/she is looking for from their selection of pearl rings, bracelets, and necklaces. To add even more diversity to their selections, the jewellery store uses all pearl types for all of their jewellery.



People who wish to create their own jewellery will find their selection of loose pearls, clasps, and findings to be enchanting. The jewellery store also sells pearl themed bridal jewellery. Couples will find different kinds of engagement rings in this section of their website. Their brightly coloured and intricately designed pearl engagement rings will surely make the proposal extra special.



About Pearl Accessory

Pearl Accessory is a company that was established in 2001. They first began operations as a loose pearls supplier to notable pearl jewellers but soon expanded their business to designing and selling high quality pearl jewellery. Soon enough, they began to be seen as competitors by their previous clients. The uniqueness of their designs and their affordable prices greatly contribute to the popularity of this jewellery store.