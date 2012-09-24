Legitimate Online Jobs and Flexible Jobs Can Now Be Found at FlexObjective.com

Winston Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- FlexObjective.com recently launched a new website to create a one-stop-solution for finding online jobs and flexible jobs for those desiring to telecommute from home and those seeking a job with a flexible schedule.



As gas prices continue to rise and with unemployment rates still high, FlexObjective.com realized the need for additional online resources that were not filled with “junk jobs” (for example, commission only jobs, or business opportunities that require and investment and do not pay an hourly wage or annual salary). Very few websites are meeting this demand on a national level in a way that provides a continuously updated list of legitimate high-quality job opportunities that are also searchable by various field values.



Introductory Offer: Jobseekers can try FlexObjective.com for a full month for only $5.00 (Five US Dollars) by using the following discount code during the checkout process: INTRO5



The regular price for one month’s access is $11.95. This introductory offer will expire 10/15/12.



“As a professional who has successfully worked from home for more than ten years, I personally know the value we are providing at FlexObjective.com. Jobseekers want the type of flexibility that fits their lives, and when employees are happy, they most often become more productive professionals. FlexObjective.com seeks to enhance the lives of these professionals by helping them to find those jobs that fit their lives,” Laura Triplett, Founder of FlexObjective.com, explained. “It’s a bit like a matching process. Jobseekers can find hundreds of flexible jobs in one convenient location, streamlining the process of finding that perfect match. I would have been thrilled to find a resource such as this ten years ago when I was seeking this type of work-life balance! A search on FlexObjective.com will save the average flexible jobseeker countless hours – and time is the most precious thing we have.”



Features of FlexObjective.com include:



Job listings types: online jobs (full or partial telecommuting jobs), flexible schedule jobs, part-time jobs, freelance/contract positions



Job listings are searchable



Lower prices than the competition



Hundreds of recent flexible job listings are available on a daily basis, all screened for quality



Store your resume and cover letter in your jobseeker account for easy reference



Blog filled with helpful articles for those seeking flexible jobs



Secure billing



Non-recurring monthly subscriptions (pay month-to-month – no contracts)



The combination of legitimate high-quality flexible job listings and the fact that listings are stored in a “traditional job bank” format for such low rates is what really stands out for this new service. The introductory offer is the icing on the cake.



For more information, visit http://www.FlexObjective.com (and for those signing up for a subscription, be sure to use discount code INTRO5 for the discounted introductory rate).