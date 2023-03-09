NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2023 -- The Latest Released Online K-12 Education market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Online K-12 Education market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Online K-12 Education market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as McGraw Hill. (United States), Edmodo (United States), Stride, Inc. (United States), Edmentum Inc. (United States), Pearson Education Inc. (United Kingdom), Cengage (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Tata Class Edge (India), BYJU'S (India), Newsela Inc. (United States).



Download Free Sample PDF Brochure (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/6248-global-online-k-market-12-education#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Brief Overview on Online K-12 Education:

K12 online education provides education for student and parent from Kindergarten to twelfth grade. In which gives education of dancing, singing, playing, practical activities, drawing, social interactions and carrier counselling. Additionally k12 education purpose is not only teach about school subject but also teach about integrity and virtue.



Industry Insights:

On 16 September 2021 – India based education company BYJU'S has acquired k-12 coding platform Tynker, as part the company's ongoing effort to reach the North American education market., Additionally and On 30 June 2021- 2U a publicly traded online program management Company, and edX, online course Provider Company have embraced vision for expanding access by joining.



Opportunities:

Rising trends of children's to learning on their own space.



Key Market Trends:

Getting higher level of education trough international and national schools or institutes.



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising digital solutions and digital technology.

Due to COVID-19 school shift to traditional blackboard to online education.

Time flexibility increases student attractions towards K12 online education.



Challenges:

Digital literacy and technical issues.



Browse Full in-depth TOC @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/6248-global-online-k-market-12-education#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Segmentation of the Global Online K-12 Education Market:

by Application (Elementary School (Grade K-5), Middle school (Grades 6- 8), High school (Grades 9-12)), Type (Public school, Private school), Learner (Student, Parents)



Purchase this Report now by availing up to 10% Discount on various License Type along with free consultation. Limited period offer.



Share your budget and Get Exclusive Discount @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/6248-global-online-k-market-12-education#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2018-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Online K-12 Education Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Online K-12 Education market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online K-12 Education market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Buy Full Copy Online K-12 Education Market – 2021 Edition @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=6248#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.