Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size, Share, Overview, Growth Rate, and Strategies 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Language learning is the term used to refer to the learning process of a new language. Virtual worlds, in particular language learning, play an important role in most sectors. Globalization and expansion into new geographies are increasing patterns of cultural diversity and communication which demand programs and courses for language learning. Hospitality and retail companies depend heavily on a diverse workforce from various countries, and appreciate multilingual workers. Such organizations hire local workers for their global office locations or educate the current employees through language learning programs and courses to fulfill this requirement. As a potential driver for the global online language learning market, the rising scope of trends in the tourism and travel industry along with rising demands from online courses is acting crucially. In addition, factors such as technical threats and overlapping sources may be a cause for concern for the global market for online language learning.



The introduction of language learning courses focused on artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the important industry developments for online language subscription courses. In the education sector, vendors leverage facilitative technology disruption and have integrated AI and Machine Learning (ML) into their courses. International language learning platforms with AI and ML allow modules to be customized, making learning easier. Providers tend to incorporate gamification to make learning more immersive and engaging. Online enrolment for language learning has increased with these factors. As a result of these factors, the size of the market for online language subscription courses will increase by more than 20 per cent.



There is a growing trend of individuals studying foreign languages mainly to develop multilingual skills to achieve better work opportunities. Consequently, the market size of the online language subscription courses is projected to report significant growth in the segment of individual learners during the forecast period. There's a growing use of smartphones to learn foreign languages. Providers operating in the global market for online language subscription courses deliver courses via mobile apps. Mobile-assisted language learning (MALL) courses are often personalized, casual and spontaneous. MALL also simplifies learning compared to classroom instruction, and provides users with versatility in terms of time and location of instruction.



Vendors also work on making sure their course applications will run on Android and iOS operating systems. With the growing preference for MALL the growth of the market size of the online language subscription courses will consequently be affected. Owing to economic globalization and the introduction of cost-efficient technology-based goods, the online language subscription courses market is evolving at a rapid rate. Growth in this sector is driven primarily by globalization and rising need for cross-border contact, rising e-learning industry, and increasing numbers of online language learning start-ups. In addition, growing Internet user base and mobile phone users and emerging economies are offering growth opportunities to players operating in this market.



The global online language subscription courses market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into English, German, French, Mandarin and others. On the basis of application, the global online language subscription courses market is segmented into Individual Learners, Institutional Learners. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global online language subscription courses market include Language Trainers Corp., Duolingo Inc., italki HK Ltd., Rocket Languages Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Enux Education Ltd., The Linguist Institute Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd. and Sanako Corp. among others.



