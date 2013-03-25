Online Lawyers Now Accepting Ocella Cases

Navarre, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Ocellalawyer.org is now accepting personal damage cases where consumers’ health has been threatened by the generic drug known as Ocella. The websites makes it easier to find an Ocella lawyer who can provide assistance in filing compensation claims.



Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration has launched an investigation for possible dangers to a person’s health after taking Ocella mainly for birth control. The main problem lies with the fact that Ocella contain a strong progestin called drospirenone. Health experts worry that increased levels of progestin in the body might lead to harmful side effects such as blood vomiting, strokes, heart attacks and hypertension.



The intake of Ocella has also been found to be causing other serious health risks such as cardiac arrhythmia, deep vein thrombosis, heptic ademoma, gallbladder infection, and many more.



Women who opted for birth control may take more pills because of wrong prescription, wrong diagnosis and other medical malpractice. Too much intake will increase the level of drospirenone in the body. Common symptoms of Ocella over dosage are vomiting, fatigue, nausea and vaginal bleeding.



With occellalawyers.org, people can now easily find an Ocella lawyer to help them with different legal matters such as filing an Ocella lawsuit. These legal cases include drug and medical device litigation, products liability, wrongful death, personal injury and medical malpractice.



Ocella is now used by millions of women in the US for birth control. These drugs are marketed with enticing add-ons such as preventing acne and easing the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. However, doctors believe that these benefits are not worth the risk of serious health effects.



Occellalawyers.org is a website where people can seek legal assistance before they file claims. Consumers can visit the website and register to receive a free case evaluation from an Ocella attorney. It is now easy to get representation to claim compensation for emotional, physical, medical, psychological, and financial damages that you or your loved one may have experienced due to the usage of Ocella.



