Online Learning Portals Indispensable for Professionals and Laymen

Arnhem, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- OnlineITcourses.com is an e-learning portal offering IT- enabled courses and training. The portal fulfils the long felt need for a site that brings under a single umbrella all information on IT courses in a diverse, meaningful, and user friendly manner. The site caters to the varied educational and professional requirements of students, employers, and professional in the IT sector.



Evaluation by experts in the area rates this portal as top class since it gives a comprehensive view of all the information available without the user having to hop from site to site – even the need to move from one link to another within the same site is kept to a minimum as each segment is presented as exhaustively as is logically feasible. The site offers multi faceted service to students and organizations, the solutions offered being tailor made to suit the varied needs of students and professionals seeking career advancement. The online IT courses offered by the portal are ideally suited for this.



One of the chief features of the portal is online IT training that is molding thousands of IT professionals. The advantages cited are many; the more important among them being interaction, participation, independence, and economy. The section ‘What’s Hot’ lists courses currently most popular and is very useful for students and also for professionals seeking to enhance their skills.



The Live Chat feature is a great help to users whose queries on courses and IT training in general are answered by experts in the field. Microsoft courses offered by the portal have the stamp of recognition few others can match. Sections dedicated to Community, Blogs, and Reviews by specialists in different courses are all features that are created with an eye on special requirements of each category of users. Paying due attention to the importance of Infocomm Technology skills, the online learning provider imparts ict training in a big way. Students after successful completion of the course can generate and download their certificates and diplomas.



Sources point out the many benefits of online IT education, more specifically those of online training offered by this portal. Apart from Microsoft certified courses like server and Networking, a basket of other practical and challenging courses are on offer from which the students can select according to their special needs. To keep abreast of technological happenings and to stay literate, one has to be technically knowledgeable and the service this portal renders on this account is invaluable.



For information on courses and training programs online log on to www.onlineitcourses.com



About OnlineITcourses.com

OnlineITcourses.com is an e-learning portal that offers a variety of courses and training to students and IT professionals the world over. The course content and training modules are specially designed to help students to meet the challenges of the technology driven world of today.



Media Contact



OnlineITcourses.com

Simon Stevinweg 27

6827 BS Arnhem

the Netherlands

Email: info@onlineitcourses.com

Website: https://www.onlineitcourses.com/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/onlineitcourse