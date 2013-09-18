Online Lenders Introduce Bank Unsecured Personal Loans

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Banks are usually regarded as traditional sources of financing since they have been in the lending industry for a very long time. Unlike those old days, it is now easy to get bank unsecured personal loans and epersonalloansforbadcredit.com is bringing these close to consumers. This is so because one can now make an inquiry online and decide whether or not to consider the provided offers.



One thing that borrowers will be guaranteed of on considering this offer is convenience since they will now be avoiding the time consuming process of making trips to various banks to learn about, or apply for, their offers. By simply having a PC with internet access, one can make all the necessary inquiries and get answers to such within a very short time. The company is therefore bringing bank loans closer to the people.



As one can easily tell from the name, this is an offer meant to benefit a huge number of borrowers owing to the sole reason that they will be getting the cash without offering security. These bank unsecured personal loans will be easily available to people with regular earnings. However, all applying persons should be having over 18 years and should also be having active checking accounts.



In the present day, there are various forms of internet scams and these have now found their way into the lending market. Security is therefore a major concern for most online loan applicants and the company has put enough security measures in place to assure borrowers of their safety when applying for these bank loans. All the personal details provided will also be kept confidential without alteration or disclosure to unauthorized parties.



A number of consumers posted their reviews on this offer and one of these was made by Eddie Smith who mentioned that, “Just some few years ago, I used to apply for bank loans but the long queues made me shift to other quicker options. I am glad to hear that I can now submit an inquiry for bank unsecured personal loans through the web and this will be a time saving solution. Thank you for making this happen.”



About epersonalloansforbadcredit.com

This is a company that matches details provided by borrowers during application to a network of lenders it has established close ties with. For every submitted application, one is provided with several offers to choose from and these are issued at the same time for easier comparison. Borrowers are allowed to choose between secured and unsecured offers. To apply for any package or learn more, visit http://www.epersonalloansforbadcredit.com