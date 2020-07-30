Online Life Insurance Quotes Is Pleased to Announce a New Directory of Top Canadian Life Insurance Companies

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Online Life Insurance Quotes is pleased to announce they have redesigned their website for easier access at https://www.insurance-resource.ca/. Myles Rempel states "We have redesigned our website to be consumer friendly." Popular guides are the life insurance guide, disability insurance guide and critical illness insurance guide. There is also a summary and listing of the life insurance companies in Canada including companies such as Ivari, RBC life insurance and BMO insurance.



Online Life Insurance Quotes have created many helpful and fun videos featuring the best life insurance companies in Canada on their YouTube channel including a new introduction to life insurance video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qx049N0x5yc. Their Google website is at https://g.page/LifeInsQuotes?gm.



There are articles and videos showing how people can literally save thousands of dollars on their insurance costs.



About RHM insurance Resource

Online Life insurance quotes is run by Myles Rempel and Harold Riley. They have over 40 years of combined experience providing insurance for Calgary families. They specialize in life and disability insurance and have over 1000 satisfied clients. They are brokers and look at all the top life insurance companies to get the most appropriate plans for their clients.



RHM Online Life Insurance Quotes is at 4999 43 St SE #239 Calgary, AB. T2B 3N4. They can be contacted at (403) 229-7966 or e-mailed at tsfinancial@gmail.com