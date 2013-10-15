Online Loans Company Lists More Direct Lenders for Bad Credit Loans

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Defaulting, missing payments, or delayed payments are pretty common nowadays owing to the current tough economic times. These are leaving some negative marks on credit reports of various consumers and there are new cases arising every day. This has greatly raised the number of inquiries being submitted on loans for poor credit and iloanswithbadcredit.com has now made a move to contain the situation.



After some consultations, the management decided to send a team to the lending market to search for more direct lenders for bad credit loans and the mission was completed successfully. The network is now pretty wide and this is expected to cause a significant rise in approval rates. This will also shorten the period of time that applicants were being forced to wait in order to get financial aid.



The team didn’t pick just random lenders but there was a highly involving exercise to ensure that they went for the best. The first thing that was considered was legitimacy to completely eliminate chances of one facing internet scams when applying for financing with the company. This was then followed by efficiency to confirm that the new loan providers will be in a position to make approvals in time.



It was also important for the team to consider the offers and they managed to get some of the best that one can get in the current lending market. This is a situation where they managed to bring aboard direct lenders for bad credit loans with relatively lower rates, flexible payment schedules and easy terms. With the new system that is in place, consumers will even be getting varying offers to compare.



The statement announcing the introduction of the new loan providers welcomed borrowers to enjoy a new experience where it mentioned that, “We have efficiently played our part in getting more lenders to provide financing regardless of credit standing and they are now waiting for applications by consumers. It is expected that the loan providers will be sorting out all applications within 24 hours.”



About iloanswithbadcredit.com

It’s close to three years now since the company started availing online financing solutions and it is now a reliable source for a huge number of borrowers. It offers close connection between loan providers and applicants making it pretty easy for people to get financial aid. All this is done through the web allowing even individuals at home and offices to apply with ease. To get financing from the newly created database of direct lenders for bad credit loans, visit www.iloanswithbadcredit.com