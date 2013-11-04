Online Loans Company Widens Its Pool of Installment Loans Direct Lenders

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Over the last couple of months, creditloansources.com has seen a huge rise in the number of applicants seeking financing for varying financial problems. This has been attributed to several reasons including the easy access that consumers have to lenders and the efficient services that the company is known for. Consumers will now be getting even better solutions now that the network of loan providers has been widened.



In order to get quotes from the new database of installment loans direct lenders, an applicant will first be completing a short online form and its simple nature will be allowing one to do this in just two minutes. This should then be submitted and there is a platform that will be identifying lenders by making use of the information provided. It is at this point that a consumer will be getting quotes.



When developing the current database, trustworthiness was greatly observed and this is why borrowers will be having full access to important details like interest rates, terms & conditions, payment schedules and fees where these apply. This will be allowing consumers to make decisions that won’t be coming to haunt them later. No person will be pressured to accept any of the offers that will be presented.



By applying for financing with the featured loan providers, consumers will also be taking a safety measure where they will be keeping off internet scams. This is so because there are people losing valuable possessions and even cash after being lured through very attractive offers. All the installment loans direct lenders have undergone pre-screening and applicants should be sure of a genuine application process.



Bernie Hills, a regular borrower with creditloansources.com, gave a comment on getting the news of this offer where she said that, “I have been relying on this site to easily obtain financing for close to two years now and I like the way it’s always making things better for its consumers. Installment loans are also my favorite and I’m very pleased to learn that we will now be having more lenders to work with.”



About creditloansources.com

This is a site that has gathered dozens of quality lenders who extend various loans programs to persons in need of financing. It offers very excellent services in matching borrowers to the right loan providers greatly maximizing the chances of successful approvals. The company also accommodates people with poor credit by making it possible for them to get financing. To try out the new database of installment loans direct lenders, visit www.creditloansources.com