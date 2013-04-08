Online Marketing Company MoreViews Inc. Is Now Offering Additional Types of Social Media Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- MoreViews Inc., a top provider of online media promotional services, has just added two more types of social media marketing to its lineup of services. In addition to its existing social media services on popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, the company is now offering Pinterest promotion as well as SoundCloud marketing. With the recent addition of these new services, MoreViews Inc. is poised to become the most powerful online marketing company in the country. The newly-launched social media marketing services are already a huge hit with customers who understand the need to use the internet to their advantage.



In addition, MoreViews Inc. is now publicly offering services for private clients who have a budget that is over $1,000. Through this newly-launched VIP service, MoreViews, Inc. will help their clients succeed by creating a personalized online marketing plan along with assistance from additional experts. This plan will then be executed in the most exacting, effective and timely manner, which will allow the company to experience the best results possible.



Over the course of the past 5 years, MoreViews Inc. has been the go-to company to help large businesses boost their sales, online traffic and reputation. Clients typically think of the company as their secret weapon in their quest to reach more customers through the power of the internet. From investment firms and doctors and lawyers to start-ups, clinical facilities and celebrities, MoreViews Inc. has developed a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding company to work with on online marketing.



“With billions of online users everyday, the opportunity of reaching an online audience is precious; however, the competition to attract these users has been growing since the inception,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that through the help of MoreViews Inc. and its up-to-date and clever online marketing techniques, the company can help their clients take full advantage of the online market.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about MoreViews Inc. is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read more about the online marketing services they provide. A list of category tabs on the left hand side of the home page helps visitors to the site find out more about the specific services they are interested in; for example, clicking on “Pinterest Promotion” will take people to a page that details the new online marketing services that are available for this incredibly popular social media website.



About MoreViews Inc

MoreViews Inc. is a leading provider of online media promotional services. Businesses, organizations, entertainers, marketers, agencies and individuals utilize MoreViews's expertise in digital media marketing to promote their online image from their websites to their social networking mediums such as YouTube and Facebook. As a leader in the field of online promotion, MoreViews provides superior results, which can be verified by any analytic and tracking tool. Since the beginning, MoreViews has been focused on helping their clients meet and exceed their goals through innovative Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Social Media Marketing (SMM). Their clients and their satisfaction is the company’s first priority. The vast online testimonials are the evidence of the quality and innovativeness of their services. For more information, please visit http://www.moreviews.net