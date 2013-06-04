Online Marketing DNA Boosts Internet Traffic from New Website Launch

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) has once again positioned itself to benefit Fortune 500 CEOs and small business owners alike. OMDNA's proven methods help anyone to succeed in using social media marketing and other online tactics to attract more clients and traffic.



The newly re-launched OMDNA website is more user-friendly, streamlining navigation to the SEM optimization resources and services that visitor’s desire. The improved design simplifies access to those OMDNA services for successfully expanding B2B online presence and increasing revenue that clients need and value.



Simon Volkov, founder of Online Marketing DNA, emphasizes the universal applicability of its online marketing programs. "We help clients develop a solid marketing plan regardless of size or budget," he says, "while letting them retain control. Some OMDNA clients are executives of large corporations, while others are entrepreneurs of small businesses."



In addition to providing abundant information available through its revamped interface, the OMDNA website also makes its SEO blog accessible to visitors.



Blog followers are kept apprised of the latest developments in Internet marketing. Topics range from search engine optimization (SEO) to social media, from link building to mobile marketing, with tips and videos galore showing how to generate more leads, sales and conversions.



Putting clients on a path to success through online endeavors has always been Online Marketing DNA's main focus. Volkov credits their recent resurgence in growth to making that path easier to visualize and quicker to implement.



"The key focus for OMDNA," says Volkov, "should be the same for every website, namely, making things easy for visitors. The user interface should be transparent and readily navigable, it should be accessible from all Web browsers, and it needs to be optimized both for search engines and the company."



The way this is achieved, explains Volkov, is through careful management of quality content and the use of analytics to gauge performance. Website design has to be simple to use while integrating sophisticated tools to enhance the user experience.



OMDNA furnishes marketing programs designed to give clients a competitive advantage in their niche at an affordable price. "Clients use our SEO services to build customer relations and to establish brand recognition," says Volkov.



These services enable clients to create marketing plans based on sophisticated techniques used by big corporations and yet stay within a limited budget. Some of the most popular services are SEO link building, social media marketing, competitive analysis, mobile marketing, and development of articles, videos, images, and podcast content.



For business owners who want more direct mentoring in online and social media marketing, OMDNA offers private marketing coaching programs . Their VIP Coaching program provides personalized instruction and in-depth training, while Video Coaching allows customers with limited funds and time to tap into the OMDNA expertise.



"Once owners follow our step-by-step guidance," says Volkov, "they understand how to utilize proven techniques for gaining a strong community, national, and global online presence."



To make sure clients get the attention they deserve, enrollment in coaching programs is limited. Learn how to jumpstart your Internet outreach today at OnlineMarketingDNA.com.



About Online Marketing DNA

Online Marketing DNA provides a range of packages that help companies achieve brand recognition and gain online market share. OMDNA coaching accelerates the journey to success. Act now to take advantage of these valuable services at Online Marketing DNA.com



Contact:

Barbara Thorpe

360-527-2630

Barbara (at)onlinemarketingdna(dot)com

http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/