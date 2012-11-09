Online Marketing DNA Broadens Offering of Training Courses for Internet Marketing

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) is now broadening its offering of training courses in Internet marketing specifically designed for small businesses. Even entrepreneurs and business owners who aren’t clients can register for these classes that will help them boost their Web presence and attract new customers.



OMDNA founder, Simon Volkov, formerly made his Internet marketing courses available only to select clients. Building on the success those clients attained, he wished to widen his audience so that more small business owners could participate, even if their marketing budgets are tight.



“We found that our clients would retain information longer and were more motivated when they had course material to study after hours,” says Volkov. “They couldn’t focus while phones were ringing and everyone needed immediate attention.”



Acquiring an education through online learning is rapidly gaining in popularity. Students find attractive the ability to study courses whenever desired and at whatever pace is appropriate. Even better is when they have access to instructor feedback and someone holds them accountable.



Volkov has adopted this educational method as the foundation of the Internet marketing training offered by OMDNA. “This course covers all aspects of selling products online,” he claims. “We want to motivate owners to achieve their goals by helping them gain clarity about capitalizing on a variety of techniques.”



A website alone is no longer sufficient to sell goods. Blogs, videos, social media, mobile marketing, and podcasts are also essential. But trying to integrate all of these overwhelms small businesses. They need to learn about and utilize the most beneficial strategies.



Most small business owners flounder at online marketing, not really knowing how to start. OMDNA designed its training courses to instill confidence and empowerment in participants.



Volkov knows how easy it is for the daily activities involved in running a business to bog owners down. Despite understanding the importance of marketing, they let it drop in priority when cash flow and time are limited.



But if owners make an effort to become educated about the different techniques, they can accomplish online marketing even on a limited budget. “There is a tremendous amount of work involved in establishing a solid Web presence,” says Volkov. “Tasks have to be done in proper progression to gain credibility with both search engines and consumers.”



The online marketing training offered by Online Marketing DNA combines written content, videos, and business coaching into one package. The courses help owners to streamline tasks so that they can focus primarily on running the business.



The smartest business investment is in these OMDNA training classes , but only a limited number of reservations are available. Anticipate the New Year by planning to jumpstart your business in a new direction through Internet marketing.



Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) provides online marketing classes designed to assist businesses in establishing a strong Web presence. The proven system leverages technology to bring companies highly effective results regardless of budget.



Barbara Thorpe

360-527-2630

Barbara (at)onlinemarketingdna(dot)com

http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/