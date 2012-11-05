Online Marketing DNA Now Offers Classes to Help Businesses Excel

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Online Marketing DNA has now unveiled its classes in online marketing aimed at business owners without marketing know-how. These classes have been subjected to years of testing and fine-tuning, resulting in streamlined courses that will help entrepreneurs attain an ensconced Internet presence.



OMDNA founder, Simon Volkov, looks to meet a crying need. “Most small business owners have no idea how to get started in online marketing,” he says, “so they end up doing nothing. But if they want to boost their credibility and broaden their customer base, they have to understand online marketing intricacies.”



Without this understanding, entrepreneurs are unable to keep up with today’s ever-evolving digital world. Consumers now go directly to the Internet to find the local merchants that offer the products and services they want. Companies without an online presence are essentially invisible both to their community and globally.



OMDNA is offering two levels of business coaching. One consists of video training courses accessible 24/7, while the other comprises personal one-on-one sessions. Both options help owners direct their own success through step-by-step Internet marketing guidance.



Volkov has seen the benefits of coaching firsthand. “Coaches spur business owners to drive ahead towards success, constantly holding them accountable,” he says. “Entrepreneurs who make this investment in their company will far outperform their competitors.”



Though generic training in online marketing is readily available, understanding which industry-specific techniques and methods will best generate traffic to a website is key to achieving success. The coach brings this knowledge to the table and accelerates success by providing a plan that the entire team can follow.



This is what sets OMDNA above the rest. Its Internet marketing training program jumpstarts companies, helping them gain a quick competitive advantage. Instruction is clearly and coherently presented both in the video tutorials and in personal coaching.



Even more important is that OMDNA’s VIP coaching program is specifically customized to the client’s business. Employees rapidly assimilate the inside secrets and shortcuts they need to generate more traffic and leads.



“Developing and maintaining a strong online presence has become much more difficult,” says Volkov. “Owners who attempt online marketing on their own seldom achieve notable results. Only with a mentor can the owner dominate his niche and succeed as desired.”



The smart investment is in the online marketing training that Online Marketing DNA offers. With its professional tutelage and coaching, companies are soon implementing strategies targeted towards their specific market. Without it, they burn time and money in endless guesswork.



About Online Marketing DNA

Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) provides business coaching and online marketing classes designed to help businesses establish a strong Internet presence. The thoroughly tested and proven system OMDNA has developed leverages technology in a manner both cost-effective and scalable to any budget. For more information, visit http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/



Contact

Barbara Thorpe

360-527-2630

Barbara (at)onlinemarketingdna(dot)com

http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/