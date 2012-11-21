Online Marketing DNA Providing Video Training to Succeed Online

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) has now formally released its set of video training courses in marketing on the Internet and dominating one’s niche. The training is designed to meet the need of business owners who realize that they have to run an online marketing campaign but don’t know how to begin.



“Even experienced marketing agents get confused with all the complex strategies out there,” says Simon Volkov, OMDNA founder. “Our video training classes show how to implement a number of proven techniques that will establish a strong online foundation, improve credibility, and expand customer base.”



More and more, companies without a solid Internet presence have difficulty capturing market share. Business owners must adapt to today’s digital world by reaching out to customers online as well as in person. The practical way to get help in this regard is through a directed training program.



With step-by-step instruction accessible 24/7, entrepreneurs can work through OMDNA’s online marketing training on their own schedule. Students can also get additional help from experienced business coaches, if so desired, by signing up for individualized coaching sessions.



“The video training is a complete package for getting started in online marketing,” says Volkov, “but many people benefit from the motivation and accountability a coach provides. Utilizing both educational avenues accelerates and streamlines their implementation of Internet marketing strategies.



Trying to comprehend all the marketing channels needed to develop a strong presence online proves overwhelming to many entrepreneurs. Owners must branch out beyond an optimized website into blogging, link building, social media, and various ways to generate leads such as pay-per-click ads and mobile marketing.



However, without such comprehension, online marketing efforts typically suffer dismally. Insufficient or poorly designed execution leads to penalties and even delisting by search engines.



Owners can avert these common pitfalls through the Internet marketing coaching and online video training classes offered by OMDNA. Materials come in both written and video form to help students zero in on exactly how to build the strong foundation so critical to success.



Volkov knows that Web marketing efforts also fail from entrepreneurs’ lack of budget or time. “OMDNA will work with owners to identify those strategies that will benefit the company the most,” he says. “The secret is to be informed about the variety of strategies and to understand how to integrate them.”



Online Marketing DNA restricts the size of its clientele in order to ensure proper attention is given to each owner. Right now there are a few openings for online training and business coaching, but once these are filled entrepreneurs will have to wait for a spot to become available.



The OMDNA video training classes are geared towards small business owners bewildered by how to market using the Internet. Here is an affordable and easy way to get a campaign going and to quickly build marketplace credibility.



About Online Marketing DNA

Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) lessens Internet marketing burdens and assists businesses in gaining a solid presence not only online but also within the community. Their proven system leverages technology to help companies succeed regardless of budget. Reserve your spot now at http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/



Contact

Barbara Thorpe

360-527-2630

Barbara (at)onlinemarketingdna(dot)com

http://www.onlinemarketingdna.com/