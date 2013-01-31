Online Marketing DNA Updates It's Business Training in Social Media Marketing

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) is announcing a revamped training program in social media marketing geared towards small business owners. Students can receive one-on-one personal coaching or complete unique video training coursework at home or office.



OMDNA’s training courses in social media marketing provide business owners with the social media tools they need to create their own networking community from scratch and thereby to establish local market dominance.



"The Internet is always evolving," says Simon Volkov , Online Marketing DNA founder. "Without help, businesses can't keep abreast of their competition. But, by capitalizing on the various online marketing strategies our coaching programs furnish, owners can not only keep up but thrive."



The key to online business success is to mix the ways one reaches his customers, to employ multi-platform marketing . This involves combining traditional methods of marketing with online strategies and marketing techniques that incorporate interactions with customers via social media.



The power of social media , used properly, is the word-of-mouth advertising it generates. By interacting with consumers through social outlets, business owners create awareness and trust in a growing fan base, effectively building a brand.



"Owners who build relationships develop loyal followers," says Volkov. "The fans take an interest in the business succeeding. But getting there takes effort, and working with a qualified coach is the fastest and surest way to make it happen."



Working social media into a marketing plan often confuses and overwhelms owners. They tend to flounder or give up when responses don't at first meet expectations. Volkov's training programs help them to stay on track and see them through. "We cut through the misinformation out there," he says, "and teach owners step by step."



OMDNA designed its social media coaching programs to assist business owners in raising their companies to new heights. Personal training and videos present techniques that can be adapted to specific market niches and community networks.



"To dominate local markets and expand into global ones, owners have to understand multi-platform marketing strategies," Volkov explains. "These build trust, develop loyal followers, and boost online presence."



Online Marketing DNA provides a suite of tools and programs covering the full gamut of mobile and social media marketing , as well as local search, link building, and SEO. Subscribers to VIP social media marketing coaching learn how to build a successful community network. Demand for the personal training sessions is high and space is limited, so contact OnlineMarketingDNA.com today to enroll.



