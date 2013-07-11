Online Marketing Expert Teaches Readers How to Make Money Online, for Free

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Renata Rimkute, an Internet marketing master, teaches readers the importance of customer satisfaction, even in the new digital economy, http://bit.ly/ZVDVnf . She proves that this is the guiding principle for how to make money online.



Your focus should be to satisfy all of your customers. Keeping an older customer happy, one that already likes what you sell, takes a lot less time and effort than attracting a new one. – From the guide



In a world where many vendors and webmasters have allowed a void to grow between their business and their clients, Rimkute reminds entrepreneurs and webmasters of the importance of caring for the customers that they have.



In the “old” economic model, a great deal of emphasis was placed on customer satisfaction. That emphasis has been lost. In this short essay, Rimkute reminds business owners how important this principle can be.



Be sure to stay positive. Try to remember that your past successes are in the past. You need to look to the future, and what is going to happen then. – From the guide



Internet and Network Marketing Consultant Rimkute has been a successful entrepreneur for years. Really desperate to get started making money online, she wanted to create websites, increase website traffic, leads and more sales. Rimkute discovered several little known online “secret techniques” that turned her life around. Over the last 3 years, she has studied intensively how to how to generate traffic, leads, optimize search engine marketing, web development, and professional content writing.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Renata Rimkute at +44 (0) 7572455031 or email at email@renata-online.ws



For Media Contact:

Contact: Renata Rimkute

Telephone: +44 (0) 7572455031

Email: email@renata-online.ws

Website: http://onlinemarketingstrategy123.com